Several OnePlus 9 Pro customers reportedly complained about Overheating issues. The users claimed that the system prompts an overheating notification and blocks the camera app while taking photos or recording videos on the phone. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has recognised the problem, and the same has been addressed. The phone maker has rolled out an OTA update - v11.2.3.3. OnePlus 9 Pro Users Reportedly Complain Overheating Issues.

The phone maker said in an official statement that, "We’ve identified the underlying reasons behind the reported increase in temperature and already begun pushing out OTA updates to optimize the overall device temperature and improve battery performance. So far, the initial feedback has been positive."

"The first OTA (build number 11.2.3.3) was pushed out to our India users this week and will be rolled out to North American and European devices by the end of this week. We’ll be following up with a second OTA to further improve the device temperature and battery in the coming weeks as well."

OnePlus 9 Pro handset comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB. While the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 64,999, the 12GB model costs Rs 69,999. It is offered in three shades - Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. The main highlights of the phone are a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 4,500 mAh battery with Warp charge 65T, 50W fast charging, 48MP quad rear camera, 16MP front camera, OxygenOS 11 and more.

