OnePlus Ace Racing Edition's launch date has been revealed by the company. The Chinese tech giant has teased the device on Weibo, revealing its launch date. According to Weibo, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will take place on May 17 at 7 pm CST (4:30 pm IST). The Weibo teaser reveals a fingerprint sensor/power button on the right side, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grille on the bottom. OnePlus Ace Reportedly Facing Heating Issues, Here’s What the Company Has To Say.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

The rear camera module on the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition looks different from the OnePlus Ace smartphone. Alleged live images of the smartphone were recently leaked, which suggested that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will pack a 64MP primary camera. Moreover, a OnePlus smartphone was reportedly spotted on TENAA with a model number PGZ110. This device is believed to be the Ace Racing Edition phone.

According to the TENAA listing, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will sport a 6.59-inch LTPS FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. The handset will come with a 4,890mAh battery. The handset might come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

