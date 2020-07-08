The Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of the Nord affordable smartphone. OnePlus' newest offering - OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21. The company also revealed that the pre-orders for the smartphone will open on July 15, 2020. The affordable smartphone from OnePlus will be made available for online sale via Amazon India. The interested buyers will be able to pre-order the smartphone next week by paying Rs 499 as a token amount. The customers will receive a gift box comprising of limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord Smartphone To Be Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G Chipset: Report.

OnePlus Nord Launch Date Confirmed (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As per the company, the launch event of the OnePlus Nord will take place on July 21 which is slated to commence at 7:30 pm IST onwards. As the country is already fighting with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the launch event will not be a physical one. However, the company has come up with an interesting way as the OnePlus Nord will be launched via the OnePlus Nord AR app. This is available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. There have been numerous rumours and speculations about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon with 'coming soon' tagline. However, the launch date of the smartphone was leaked online through Amazon banner.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The forthcoming Nord smartphone is said to take the company back to its roots. This means the company will be an affordable smartphone packed with mid-range specs and flagship-level camera. OnePlus Nord relatively will be an affordable phone which will be priced under $500. While it won't be another flagship killer, it is said to come with mid-range specifications and flagship-level camera. As a part of the pre-order sale, the customers completing the pre-ordering process of the OnePlus Nord smartphone by August 31, they will receive another gift box from the company it will comprise of OnePlus' Bullets Wireless V1 headphones and a phone cover which will be offered free.

Owing to the several rumours and leaked already doing rounds in the market, we already know some of the details about the handset. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 756 chipset. Apart from this, the phone will also be equipped with a triple rear camera module, dual selfie snapper and more. The primary camera on the phone will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). More details about the smartphone will be revealed at the launch event.

