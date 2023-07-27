New Delhi, July 27: It is already a known fact, that Chinese tech major OnePlus is preparing to launch its first ever foldable smartphone that has been getting speculated to be called the OnePlus Fold or OnePlus Open. Now, that the foldable smartphone market has got more intensified with the segment leading brand Samsung launching its new-gen flagship foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, OnePlus intends to build up buzz around its own product.

Soon after the Samsung's Unpacked launch event, OnePlus tweeted (or should we say ‘X’ed?), which sort of confirms the name of its upcoming foldable smartphone. Read on to know more. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launched at Unpacked Event in South Korea; Checkout Official Price, Specs, Features and More.

OnePlus Hints At OnePlus Open Name For Upcoming Foldable Phone:

OnePlus reacted to the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, with a tweet that rather confirms that the company has internally christened its first ever foldable smartphone as OnePlus Open, as was speculated earlier. Hinting at the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Chinese company said that they “Open, while others Fold”, which only means that its own product will be called Open and it will be a direct rival to the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5, which just launched in the market.

OnePlus Open Name Confirmed In Reaction To Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launch:

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

OnePlus Open - Expected Details

The OnePlus Open is likely to be announced at an event in New York in August. By the leaked reports and renders, the upcoming OnePlus Open will look pretty much like the Oppo Find N3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launched at Unpacked Event in South Korea; from Price to Specs to Features, Here’s All the Details.

The OnePlus Open is expected will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120 Hz outer display, and a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 120 Hz inner foldable display. It is likely to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, a 64MP telephoto primary camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 4,800 mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support.

