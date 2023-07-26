New Delhi, July 26: The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has finally arrived. The South Korean tech major has launched the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 during the Unpacked event held in Seoul, alongside the launch of its larger sibling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other products including the galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Wtach6 series.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has launched with a number of improvements and upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, take a quick look at all the essential details of Samsung’s latest flip-style foldable premium smartphone. Samsung May Integrate ChatGPT Into Internet Browser App.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone has launched with a starting price of $999 (approx. Rs 81,940). Samsung will confirm the India prices of the device on July 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Specifications

The new galaxy Z Flip 5 has come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate, while there’s a much larger 3.4-inch AMOLED outer display than before, clocked at 60Hz. Microsoft Bing’s AI Chatbot Being Tested on Google Chrome and Safari.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, both get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset, as these are flagship phones. The flip-style foldable phone will boot on the Android 13 OS.

When cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12MP ultra-wide primary sensor paired with a 12MP wide-angle camera with OIS, while the front facing camera is a 10MP unit for selfies and video calls. The flip foldable phone will get its power from a 3,700mAh battery pack.

