New Delhi, July 26: The highly waited and much speculated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has finally launched at the Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea alongside the Z Flip 5 and other products. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 flagship foldable phone has launched to beat the stiff market competition by several other contenders, as the niche foldable smartphone segment is expanding fast towards mainstream

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has now come with a sleeker design, enhanced functionality and a new hinge design to offer better durability and to do away with the few nuisances that were typically associated with foldable smartphones. Read on to know all the details. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launched at Unpacked Event in South Korea; from Price to Specs to Features, Here’s All the Details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has launched starting at $1,799 (approx. Rs 1,47,570) for the US market, while the India price is yet to be revealed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Specifications

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 flaunts a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch cover display. The phone gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset for powerful performance. Software: The new Samsung Galaxy foldable phones ship with the latest Android 13 operating system. The latest flagship foldable phone runs on Android 13 OS and draws its juice from a 4,400mAh battery pack. Microsoft Bing’s AI Chatbot Being Tested on Google Chrome and Safari.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a premium triple rear camera setup, which gets a 50MP wide-angle camera teamed with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 10MP telephoto shooter, while for the selfies and video calls there’s a 10MP sensor.

