OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4-Cyber, a specialised variant of its flagship artificial intelligence model designed specifically for defensive cybersecurity applications. The announcement, made on Tuesday, comes just one week after rival Anthropic revealed its own frontier model, Claude Mythos, highlighting an intensifying race between AI developers to provide autonomous tools for vulnerability detection and software protection.

GPT-5.4-Cyber is fine-tuned to be "cyber-permissive," meaning it has lower refusal boundaries for legitimate security tasks that standard models might otherwise block. The model is capable of performing advanced defensive workflows, such as binary reverse engineering, which allows security professionals to analyse compiled software for hidden malware or vulnerabilities. Anthropic Mythos Dangers: Check All About Risks Involved With New Artificial Intelligence Model by Anthropic.

Tiered Access and the Trusted Access for Cyber Program

To manage the deployment of these powerful capabilities, OpenAI is expanding its Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program. Originally launched in February, the program now features additional tiers of verification. Higher levels of authentication unlock more permissive versions of the model, allowing vetted security vendors, researchers, and corporate teams to conduct sensitive vulnerability research without the friction of standard safety filters.

The company stated it is scaling the TAC program to include thousands of verified individual defenders and hundreds of teams responsible for critical infrastructure. Approved users in the highest tier will gain exclusive access to GPT-5.4-Cyber, which OpenAI claims can reason across complex codebases and support meaningful parts of the cyber-defence workflow.

Competition and the Rise of Anthropic’s Mythos

OpenAI’s release follows the April 7 announcement of Claude Mythos by Anthropic. Mythos is being deployed through "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative involving major technology and infrastructure partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Cisco. Early results from Project Glasswing suggest that the Mythos model has already identified thousands of "zero-day" vulnerabilities across major operating systems and web browsers.

Anthropic has opted to keep Mythos as a gated research preview, citing concerns that its advanced exploit capabilities could be misused if released publicly. OpenAI appears to be following a similar "defenders-first" strategy, ensuring that its most capable tools are placed in the hands of verified protection teams before they become accessible to broader audiences.

The Shift Toward Autonomous Cyber Defense

The introduction of these models marks a significant transition in cybersecurity, moving away from purely human-led analysis toward AI-driven automation. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have noted that AI models have crossed a threshold where they can now identify and fix security flaws at a pace and scale previously impossible for human teams alone. Anthropic Explores In-House AI Chip Design Amid Rising Demand and Hardware Shortages: Report.

While these advancements offer a significant advantage for defenders, they also pose new risks. Experts warn that as AI models become more capable at finding vulnerabilities, the window between discovery and exploitation by adversaries will continue to collapse. This has prompted government officials and financial leaders to urge critical infrastructure providers to aggressively adopt AI-driven defensive measures to keep pace with evolving threats.

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