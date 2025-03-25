New Delhi, March 25: OpenAI is expanding its leadership team as part of a strategic shift. Sam Altman is said to move towards dedicating more of his efforts to technical advancements. OpenAI continues to advance in AI research while expanding real-world applications, with leadership changes to support its mission of AGI benefiting humanity.

As per a report of Bloomberg, OpenAI is increasing the responsibilities of its chief operating officer and promoting two executives to higher positions within the company. The change comes as CEO Sam Altman shifts to the technical aspects of the company. OpenAI, Meta Partnership With Reliance: Mukesh Ambani’s Conglomerate Discussing ChatGPT Price Reduction, AI and Data Centre Collaboration in India, Say Reports.

Mark Chen has taken on an expanded position as Chief Research Officer. In this role, he will lead scientific advancements and ensure that the company continues to advance in capability and safety. Mark will work to closely integrate research with product development. It is said to help the company to speed up the process of turning research findings into products.

A blog post of OpenAI read, "Mark had been at OpenAI for a long time; I have watched him grow from an amazing researcher into an amazing leader over many years. I am not sure I’ve ever seen someone else ever develop as a leader in quite the same way."

Brad Lightcap is expanding his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer to manage OpenAI's business and daily operations. He will lead the global rollout of the company's initiatives and concentrate on business strategy, forming key partnerships, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring operational excellence. His goal is to maximise the impact of OpenAI's research. OpenAI Operator AI Agent Rolled Out in More Countries to Pro Users, Now Available EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Julia Villagra has taken on the position of Chief People Officer. Villagra will help the company grow on a global scale and work to ensure that OpenAI remains the leading choice for individuals who aspire to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI).

