OpenAI has rolled out its new 'Operator' AI agent to all Pro users in the EU (European Union), Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. Last month, the OpenAI Operator was already rolled out in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the UK. The OpenAI Operator is an AI agent that can autonomously perform tasks on the web on behalf of humans. Gemini New App Update: Google’s Chatbot Now Allows Users To Attach YouTube Links on Google AI Studio, Offers Video Details and Summarisation.

OpenAI Operator Now Available in EU, Switzerland, Iceland and More Regions

📢 Operator Update It's now available to all Pro users in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland. https://t.co/aw0GIjHzCH — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 13, 2025

