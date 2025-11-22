New Delhi, November 22: OpenAI has started rolling out Group Chats in ChatGPT to its users around the world. Sam Altman-run OpenAI is expanding access after testing the feature with early users. The update brings a shared conversation space where multiple people can interact together and get help from ChatGPT at the same time.

Group chats are starting to roll out to users on mobile and web platforms. In these chats, ChatGPT monitors the conversation and determines when to reply or remain silent. To get a response at any time, users can get their input by mentioning "ChatGPT". Nano Banana Pro: Google Introduces New Image Generation and Editing Model With Advanced Capabilities To Create Studio-Quality, Production-Ready Visuals.

Group Chats in ChatGPT Rolling Out Globally

Group chats in ChatGPT are now rolling out globally. After a successful pilot with early testers, group chats will now be available to all logged-in users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. pic.twitter.com/vOWddj3vGy — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 20, 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "Group chats in ChatGPT are now rolling out globally. After a successful pilot with early testers, group chats will now be available to all logged-in users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans."

What is Group Chats in ChatGPT?

Group chats allow multiple users to collaborate with each other and ChatGPT in the conversation. Participants can work together on drafting outlines, researching topics, or sharing articles, notes, and questions, while ChatGPT assists in summarising and organising the information. These chats function like regular ChatGPT conversations, and the responses are generated by GPT‑5.1 Auto, which selects the most suitable model based on the prompt and the user’s plan. Group chats are separate from your private chats. ChatGPT does not use your personal memory in group chats, and it does not create new memories from these conversations.

How To Use Group Chats in ChatGPT?

To start a group chat, tap the people icon at the top right of any new or existing chat. Adding someone to an existing conversation will create a new group chat while keeping your original chat separate. You can invite between one and twenty people using a shareable link, which any member can forward to add others. When joining or creating your first group chat, you will be asked to set up a short profile with your name, username, and photo. All group chats are accessible from a new labelled section in the sidebar for easy navigation. Grok 4.20 Launch Update: Elon Musk Says New Grok AI Version Will Be Ready by Christmas and Offer Major Improvements.

Group Chats Features

The Group Chats come with several useful tools to enhance collaboration. Users can perform searches, create images, upload and view images, and upload files like documents or PDFs. Voice input or dictation is also supported using the device’s microphone. Within a group chat, ChatGPT can only access messages sent in that chat, any files or images shared there, participants’ names and profile pictures, and any custom instructions set for that group.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).