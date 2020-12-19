Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A53 5G phone in the Chinese market. As a reminder, Oppo A53 was launched in China this August. The phone will go on sale in China starting December 22. The 5G derivative of the Oppo A5 comes with the same specifications except for some tweaks. The Oppo A53 5G comes in two variants and three shades. It gets a hole-punch cut out on the display for the selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup. In comparison to the original Oppo A53, the 5G version gets a different processor and a high refresh rate display.

The phone comes in three colours - Lake Green, Secret Night Black, and Streamer Purple. Interested customers can pre-order the phone, which is already available on the e-commerce platform. The phone maker hasn't shared any information about the phone's international availability. Oppo A15s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,490; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Oppo A53 5G Launched (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile)

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC which comes paired up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

For photos, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 16MP primary sensor and two 2MP macro and portrait lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. It is fuelled by a 4,040mAh battery with 10W charging compatibility.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Oppo A53 5G gets a starting price of CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,600) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. This pricing is according to a listing on JD.com. The listing doesn't reveal the exact price of the second variant with 6GB + 128GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).