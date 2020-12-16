Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A15s smartphone in the Indian market. The phone will be sold from December 21, 2020 via Amazon India as well as on other retail channels. The device will be offered in three shades - Dynamic Black, Fancy White and Rainbow Silver. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit & credit cards. There are EMI options of up to six months as well. Oppo A15s Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Soon; India Prices Leaked Online.

Oppo A15s (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies.

The smartphone will be offered in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage configuration. Oppo's new A52s packs a 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 7.2 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor & more. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A15s is priced at Rs 11,490 for the 4GB & 64GB variant.

