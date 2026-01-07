Mumbai, January 7: OPPO has confirmed the official launch of the Reno 15 5G for the Indian market on 8 January 2025. While the brand continues to refresh its Reno lineup annually, there has been limited official information regarding the Reno 15 5G’s specifications or positioning from OPPO India as of now.

Despite increasing online discussion, most details circulating about the OPPO Reno 15 5G remain based on market expectations rather than verified disclosures. OPPO has not yet released any teasers, certification listings, or regulatory filings that conclusively confirm the device’s hardware or the India launch date. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Specifications.

OPPO Reno 15 Specifications and Features

According to credible leaks, the OPPO Reno 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, delivering a balanced performance for everyday use and demanding tasks.

The smartphone is expected to carry a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. A 50MP front camera is also tipped for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Imaging enhancements such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo, and on-device video editing are anticipated.

The Reno 15 5G may also include a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Additional features are expected to include IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, and OPPO’s signature HoloFusion glass design, maintaining the brand’s premium build quality standards. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Specifications.

OPPO Reno 15 Price in India (Expected)

OPPO has not officially disclosed the price of the Reno 15 5G in India. Based on current market speculation, the device could be priced at approximately INR 40,000, though the final pricing will be confirmed during the official launch event.

