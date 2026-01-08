Bengaluru, January 8: Oppo has officially launched the Reno 15 series in India, marking its first major smartphone release of 2026. The new lineup succeeds last year’s Reno 14 range and includes four models, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15c. The highlight of the launch is the Reno 15 Pro Mini, a compact flagship aimed at users who want top-tier performance in a smaller, one-hand-friendly design.

Design and Display

The Reno 15 series debuts a refreshed design language with a premium camera module inspired by modern flagship smartphones. A new glowing halo ring around the camera adds visual flair, while HoloFusion Technology gives the glass back a three-dimensional finish. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Price in India.

The Reno 15, Pro, and Pro Mini feature aerospace-grade aluminium frames. Display sizes range from 6.78-inch AMOLED on the Pro, 6.59-inch on the Reno 15, 6.57-inch on the Reno 15c, and a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED panel on the Pro Mini. All models support a 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO Reno 15 Series Prices Leaked Online.

Camera and Performance

Photography remains a key focus. The Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini pack a 200MP primary camera, paired with a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard Reno 15 features a 50MP main camera, while all four phones include a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the Pro and Pro Mini run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, while the Reno 15 and Reno 15c are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipsets, respectively.

Battery, Software, and Charging

Battery capacity is another standout. The Reno 15c houses a massive 7,000mAh battery, followed by 6,500mAh on the Reno 15 and 6,200mAh on both the Pro and Pro Mini. All models support 80W fast charging and ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Price and Availability in India

Reno 15c: Starts at INR 34,999

Reno 15: Starts at INR 45,999

Reno 15 Pro Mini: Starts at INR 59,999

Reno 15 Pro: Starts at INR 67,999, going up to INR 72,999 for the 512GB variant

Sales of the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Pro Mini begin on January 13, 2026, while the Reno 15c will be available in February 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

