Oppo A74 5G smartphone will reportedly make its debut in India on April 20, 2021. As per a report, the device has been listed on the e-commerce website 'Amazon India' which reveals its launch date and time. As per the listing, Oppo A74 5G will be launched at 12 noon and will be made available for sale via Amazon. The smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A93 5G handset that was launched in China earlier this year. Oppo A35 Entry-Level Smartphone Revealed in China; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Amazon listing reveals that the upcoming phone will feature a punch-hole display and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Oppo A74 5G is already available in the South-East Asian markets. But the India variant of A74 5G is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Oppo A93 5G phone. In terms of specifications, Oppo A74 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For optics, it could get a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth assist lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the phone is rumoured to sport a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device might run on an Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Pricing and other details of Oppo A74 5G will be announced by the company during its launch event.

