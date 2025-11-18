Mumbai, November 18: The OPPO Find X9 has been launched in India alongside the OPPO Find X9 Pro and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ earbuds. The standard model features a design similar to the Pro variant and is available in two colour and RAM and storage options. The latest smartphone comes with a larger battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

The OPPO Find X9 is available in India in two colours – Space Black and Titanium Grey. On the rear, the company has introduced a fresh camera design compared to the previous OPPO Find X8 model. This time, the battery is also larger than its predecessor. Check out all the details about the newly launched OPPO Find X9 series smartphone. OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features, Specifications and Availability, Here's Everything to Know About Flagship OPPO Find X9 Series Launched in India.

OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X9 standard model comes with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor as the Pro variant, paired with ColorOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system and Google Gemini AI integration. The smartphone has a 7,025mAh battery that supports up to 80W wired charging. OPPO has equipped the device with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings.

The new OPPO Find X9 smartphone features a 50MP primary wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera. It also includes a 2MP monochrome lens. All the lenses allow recording of up to 4K videos at 120fps, 60fps, and 30fps. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Confirmed on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X300 Series

OPPO Find X9 Price in India, Availability

The OPPO Find X9 price in India is INR 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the higher 12GB + 512GB configuration is available for INR 84,999. The sale will officially begin in India on November 21, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

