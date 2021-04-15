Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially revealed its Oppo A35 handset in the home country. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the handset. As per a report, the entry-level phone will be made available in the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is likely to be priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,900). The device comes in Foggy Sea Blue, Glass Black and Ice Jade White colour options. Oppo has not announced the international availability of the Oppo A35 phone including India. Oppo A74 5G Likely To Be Launched in India This Month: Report.

Oppo A35 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A35 features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes packed with a 4,320mAh battery with 10W charging support and it runs on an Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, Micro-USB, 3G, 4G and more.

