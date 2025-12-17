Mumbai, December 17: The OPPO Reno 15c has been launched in China recently, and now tech enthusiasts and fans of the brand are expecting it to also launch in India. The device packs several notable features and specifications that could appeal to buyers in the price range of INR 35,000 to INR 45,000. However, the device may not launch in India as the OPPO Reno 15c but rather as the OPPO Reno 15, as per expectations.

OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its much-anticipated Reno 15 series. The OPPO Reno 15 was launched in China with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options, and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It features a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor and runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

OPPO Reno 15c Aka OPPO Reno 15 Specifications and Features (Expected in India)

The OPPO Reno 15c, as per a report by 91mobiles, could launch in India as the OPPO Reno 15 and is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, replacing the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 seen on the Reno 14. It is expected to run ColorOS 16 out of the box. The company is also expected to include a 6,500mAh battery in the upcoming Reno 15 model; however, it will still support 80W fast wired charging.

The OPPO Reno 15c (OPPO Reno 15) may come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, there is likely to be a 50MP front-facing camera. There could be improvements in sensors. Design-wise, it could feature an aluminium alloy frame and offer dust and water resistance of up to an IP69 rating, similar to the Reno 14.