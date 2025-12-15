Mumbai, December 15: OPPO introduced the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in China in November month, and at the time, the company teased a third variant called the Reno 15c, set to debut in December. That day has now arrived, as OPPO has officially launched the Reno 15c, promising a mix of performance, design, and advanced features for mid-range smartphone enthusiasts.

The OPPO Reno 15c comes with a sleek glass back design with measurement - 158 x 74.83 x 7.77mm. The smartphone weighs 197 grams and has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, making it resilient against everyday mishaps. Additional features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an x-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, and a range of connectivity options such as dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an IR blaster, and USB-C support. Motorola Edge 70 Launch Today in India With 5,000mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

OPPO Reno 15c Price and Specifications

OPPO Reno 15c price in China starts at CNY 2,899 (INR 37,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs CNY 3,199 (INR 41,000). The official sale of the smartphone will start in China on December 19th. The interested buyers can choose options like Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and College Blue.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB variants. The smartphone features a large 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support for minimal downtime. For display, it sports a 6.59-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp and smooth visuals. OnePlus 15R Launch on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Along With OnePlus 15R Ace Edition; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its triple rear camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide IMX355 sensor, and a 50MP telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor, complemented by a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Running on Android 16 with ColorOS 16, the Reno 15c combines performance, durability, and multimedia capabilities in a stylish package.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official OPPO China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

