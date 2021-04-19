Oppo Mobile India today launched the Oppo A54 handset in the country at a starting price of Rs 13,490. Now, the Chinese phone maker will announce the prices of the Oppo A74 in India tomorrow. The handset had previously made its debut in both 4G and 5G versions, however, the latter will be introduced in the market. The phone maker has already confirmed that it will be priced below the Rs 20,000 bracket. When launched, it would be made available exclusively via Amazon India.

Fast, smooth and ready to rule! Get the all-new OPPO A74 5G and be unstoppable with its 90Hz Refresh Rate display! Launching on 20th April, 12 PM. Stay tuned. #PowerUpWithSpeed Know more: https://t.co/2Ds9qBNaRm pic.twitter.com/KHvlIpbnTv — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 18, 2021

Specification-wise, the upcoming Oppo A74 phone will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will get a punch-hole cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset that will be clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, the phone will come equipped with quad-cameras, including a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP sensor. It will run on Android 11 based on ColorOS. The phone will be fuelled by a 5000 mAh supporting 18W fast charging. As for prices, the Oppo A74 will be launched under Rs 20,000 in India.

