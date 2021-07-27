Oppo has launched a new A93s smartphone in the home market. The 5G enabled handset comes as a single configuration model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,900). The handset is slated to go on sale on July 30 in China. However, there are no details about the availability of the phone for the international markets. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Smartphone Now Available For Online Sale Via Flipkart & Official Website; Check Prices, Offers & Other Details.

Oppo A93s 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The key highlights of the phone are triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display with punch-hole, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and more. The phone gets three colour options - Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River and White Peach Soda.

Oppo A93s 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo A93s 5G sports a 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo A93s 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, the Oppo A93s 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 48MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).