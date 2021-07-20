Oppo had recently launched the premium Reno 6 series in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 29,990. The Reno 6 series comprises Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro. The Chinese phone brand had announced the prices of smartphones last week. During the launch, the company had announced that the Reno 6 Pro will be available for online sale starting July 20 at midnight. However, the regular Reno 6 will go on sale from July 29, 2021. Oppo A16 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The top-end Reno 6 Pro comes in a single configuration - 12GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 39,990. The phone comes in two colours - Aurora and Stellar Black. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers.

As a part of the launch offer, the Chinese brand is providing a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 via transactions made via HDFC, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Banks. There's an additional Rs 2000 off on Oppo Watch 46mm Wi-Fi. Interested customers can avail of no-cost EMI at Rs 3,333 per month.

Experience the best of #OPPOReno6Series. Avail our Special Offer ₹2000 off on OPPO Watch & ₹1000 off on OPPO EncoX or Bundle Offer ₹1500 off on OPPO Enco W31 with OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. Buy now: https://t.co/b7vPycQ4Br#5GSuperPhone *Applicable until 21.07.21 T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/uwAQkt4ccR — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 17, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Reno 6 Pro 5G boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of

1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipset comes paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

For photography, the phone gets a quad rear camera module. It comprises a 64MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and mono. The front camera is a 32MP shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout positioned at the top left corner. It is also backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 65W fast charging. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 12:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).