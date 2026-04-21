Motorola is scheduled to officially launch the Edge 70 Pro in India on April 22, but new leaks suggest the company may be preparing a more premium addition to the lineup. Renders of a "Pro+" variant have surfaced online, indicating that Motorola is expanding its mid-range strategy to include a higher-tier model. While the standard Pro model has been the primary focus of recent teasers, the emergence of the Edge 70 Pro+ suggests a broader push to capture the upper mid-range segment in the Indian market.
The leak follows a broader industry trend where manufacturers introduce multiple variants within a single series to cover various price points. For Motorola, 2026 appears to be a year focused on material innovation and aesthetic variety rather than radical structural changes. The Pro+ model is expected to sit between the standard Pro version and the brand's luxury-focused "Signature" series, providing a high-performance alternative for enthusiasts.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Design
Leaked renders shared by industry tipster Evan Blass reveal that the Edge 70 Pro+ will retain a familiar silhouette, featuring a slightly curved display and a square camera module. The significant updates are found in the materials used for the rear panel. Motorola is reportedly experimenting with five distinct colour options—white, dark blue, turquoise, brown, and maroon—and a variety of textures including vegan leather, cloth-like fabrics, and wood-inspired finishes. This focus on tactile variety mirrors the design direction recently teased for the upcoming Motorola Razr 70. iQOO 16 Ultra Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications
While full technical specifications remain unconfirmed, the Edge 70 Pro+ has already been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website alongside the standard Pro model. This confirms that the device will support high-dynamic-range content with enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. Given its positioning, industry analysts expect the Pro+ to feature a more powerful chipset than the Dimensity 8500 Extreme found in the standard Pro, along with potential upgrades to camera tuning and charging speeds. Motorola Razr 2026 With MediaTek Dimensity 7450X To Launch on April 29; Here’s What To Expect.
As a baseline, the standard Edge 70 Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a 50MP Sony LYT710 primary sensor. The Pro+ is anticipated to match or exceed these specifications, possibly targeting the sub-INR 50,000 price bracket. Both devices are expected to carry robust durability ratings, including IP68/IP69 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).