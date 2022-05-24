Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the Pad Air tablet in the home country, along with the Reno8 Series. Oppo Pad Air is the second tablet after the Oppo Pad, which was launched in February. The tablet comes with Oppo Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard. Oppo Pad Air is up for pre-orders and will go on sale from May 31, 2022. Oppo Pad Air Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo Pad Air (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, the tablet gets a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. It also comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a USB Type-C audio. The device packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12 UI.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB type C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Pad Air is priced at CNY 1,299 for the 4GB + 64GB model and CNY 1,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,699. Oppo is also offering Oppo Pencil and Smart Magic Keyboard at CNY 299 and CNY 349, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).