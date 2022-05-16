Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to introduce a new tablet in the market called Oppo Pad Air. The company had launched the Oppo Pad in February, and now, it is gearing up to launch the Oppo Pad Air. Ahead of its launch, Oppo has put the Oppo Pad Air on pre-order on the China website. In addition to this, the tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked several key specifications of Oppo Pad Air. Oppo Pad With 120Hz Display & Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Official; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo Pad Air (Photo Credits: Oppo)

According to the tipster, Oppo Pad Air will feature a 10.36-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Oppo Pad Air will come packed with a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The tablet is said to come with a quad rear stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, Stylus and a keyboard folio case. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Oppo's upcoming tablet. Oppo Pad Air is rumoured to be priced at CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,500).

