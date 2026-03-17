Mumbai, March 17: Fujifilm India has officially launched the Instax Mini 13, the newest addition to its entry-level analog instant camera series. Succeeding the widely popular Mini 12, this latest iteration is designed to make instant photography more accessible and creative for beginners. The camera is scheduled to go on sale across India on March 31, 2026, coinciding with the release of a new galaxy-themed film pack.

The Instax Mini 13 features a refreshed "pop-inspired" 3D design with a soft, sculpted body and a metallic silver logo on the front. Major upgrades include the introduction of dual electronic self-timers and a dedicated angle adjustment accessory, which allows the camera to sit propped up on flat surfaces for hands-free shooting. The operation remains intuitive, utilizing a twist-to-power lens system that provides tactile feedback when switching between standard and close-up modes. FUJIFILM India Launches Instax Mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Camera With Video Recording and ‘Eras Dial’ Effects; Check Price and Specifications.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Specifications and Features

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 is an analog camera that uses Instax Mini instant film, producing prints with a picture size of 62 mm × 46 mm. It is equipped with a 60mm Fujinon lens and features a real image viewfinder with 0.37× magnification. A significant functional feature is the Parallax Correction in Close-Up Mode, which aligns the viewfinder with the lens to ensure subjects remain centered in the final print. The camera also boasts an automatic exposure system that adjusts shutter speeds (ranging from 1/2 to 1/250 seconds) and flash intensity based on ambient light levels.

The camera's new dual self-timer offers 2-second and 10-second delays, specifically added to facilitate easier group shots and steady selfies. For power, the device relies on two standard AA-size alkaline batteries, which are sufficient for approximately 100 exposures. To further bridge the gap between analog and digital, the updated Instax UP! smartphone app now utilizes AI-powered scanning to help users digitize their physical prints with high color accuracy for social media sharing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Price in India

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 is launched at a price of INR 10,999 in India. It is available in five distinct pastel colour options: Dreamy Purple, Candy Pink, Frost Blue, Lagoon Green, and Clay White. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm has introduced the "Pastel Galaxy" mini-format film pack, which features glossy colour gradations and is priced at INR 899. Nikon ZR: Full-Frame Sensor Camera in Z CINEMA Series for Cinema and High-End Productions.

Sales for the camera and the new film series will begin on March 31, 2026, via Fujifilm's official e-store, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and authorized retail partners. Additionally, a new "Jet Black" colour variant for the Instax Wide 400 camera was announced today and will be available for purchase on the same date.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).