New Delhi, January 5: Samsung opened pre-booking for the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to come with three models - the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is set for January 17, 2024.

As per a report of ABP Live, pre-reservations for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series have started. Users can now reserve their preferred model through Samsung's official website. With a pre-reservation fee of Rs 1,999, customers can secure their spot and become eligible for exclusive benefits of Rs 5,000 upon the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch. Itel A70 With 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM To Go on Sale Today at 12PM: Check Specifications and Offers Here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specifications (Expected):

As per a report of Business Today, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is expected to be equipped with AI capabilities, including features like Live Translate and Generative Edit for photos. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to boast a titanium frame. In terms of processor, the Galaxy S24 may feature the Exynos 2400 chipset, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra variants are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus might come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant could come with a 200MP triple rear camera setup. All models are anticipated to include a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies. Battery capacities are also expected to vary, with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 S24 Ultra might come with a 4,000 mAh, 4,900 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform Unveiled: Qualcomm Announces Its New Chipset To Power MR, VR and Offer On-Device AI.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price (Expected):

While the exact pricing for the Indian market remains under wraps, European pricing details have surfaced, suggesting the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 could start at around EUR 899. This is expected to be approximately Rs 82,000. The Galaxy S24 Plus is speculated to begin at EUR 1,149, which is roughly Rs 1,05,000, for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).