Mumbai, January 4: POCO announced to introduce of its new POCO X6 series and POCO M6 Pro during the Global Launch Event scheduled on January 11, 2024 at 5:30PM IST. POCO has been teasing about the upcoming smartphone launch for days. The Chinese smartphone company has revealed new features and specifications about its upcoming POCO X6 series and POCO M6 Pro. The company has announced the processor, camera, AnTuTu Benchmark, gameplay details, thickness, and more.

POCO M6 Pro 5G variant was introduced in India on November 29 at Rs 12,999 through the company's official post on X, and POCO M6 5G was launched on December 22, 2023. The device was powered by 8GB RAM and 256GB Internal storage. Now, the company has announced the launch of a new M6 Pro and X6 series during its global launch. Check all the confirmed specifications and features of these upcoming POCO smartphones before the worldwide launch on January 11. TECNO Pop 8 With 90Hz Display and 12MP Camera Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and Feature of TECNO’s Entry-Level Smartphone.

POCO X6 Pro WILDBOOST 2.0 Gaming Optimisation Feature:

POCO Announces 5,000mm Stainless Steel VC:

Run cool! ❄ Equipped with a one-of-its kind large stainless steel 5000mm2 vapour chamber on the #POCOX6Pro,perform extended periods of gameplay. #TheUltimatePredator Global launch on 11th Jan, 5:30 PM on @flipkart. Know More👉https://t.co/fphzmsu5bQ #POCOIndia #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/02SlkTszaH — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 4, 2024

POCO Announces X6 Series AnTuTu Score:

POCO X6 Pro Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

POCO India announced on X the launch of its POCO X6 Pro smartphone with a 5,000mm2 Stainless Steel Vapour Chamber to allow users an extended gameplay period. The company also announced 'WILDBOOST 2.0' Gaming Optimisation in the POCO X6 Pro for smoother gameplay and accurate reaction time. POCO India also claimed that the upcoming POCO X6 Pro will have a higher performance benchmark due to the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra 5G processor. The Chinese smartphone maker claimed it will have a nearly 1.4 million AnTuTu Benchmark Score.

POCO Global announced that its upcoming POCO X6 Series and POCO M6 Pro will have processors like MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 and Helio G99-Ultra. As per the POCO Global's post on X, the POCO X6 will be a "Super speedy quasi-flagship" device. Besides these specs and features, POCO India and POCO Global have not announced any more features. Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Vivo X100 Flagship Series.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, the POCO X6, a 'rebranded version of Redmi Note 13 Pro', is expected to launch with 64MP+13MP+2MP camera setup, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The POCO X6 Pro, the 'rebranded version of Redmi 70E', is expected to feature a 6.67-inch LTPS display offering 1.5K resolution. It will reportedly feature a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and an OS based on Android 14. However, the company has yet to confirm these expected features and specifications of POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro and POCO M6 Pro.

