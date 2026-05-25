iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, Price, Specifications and Design; Know All Before September 2026 Launch

Apple is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the official unveiling expected in September 2026. This year’s release will be particularly significant for the company as it marks the first major hardware launch under the leadership of incoming CEO John Ternus, who is set to succeed Tim Cook on 1 September 2026.

Industry reports suggest that Apple is adopting a split-launch strategy for its 2026-2027 lineup. While the flagship Pro models and a new foldable device, rumoured to be called the "iPhone Fold" or "iPhone Ultra", are slated for a autumn 2026 debut, the standard iPhone 18 models are expected to be delayed until spring 2027. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design, Display, Colours and Measurements

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain its recognisable aesthetic while introducing subtle refinements. Reports indicate a shift towards a unified, single-tone finish, moving away from the two-tone look seen on previous iterations. A new "Dark Cherry" colour option is tipped to be the standout choice for this year's lineup.

The device is projected to be slightly thicker, at 8.8mm, to accommodate a larger battery. On the front, Apple is reportedly aiming to reduce the width of the Dynamic Island by 35%. The 6.9-inch Pro Max and 6.3-inch Pro models will likely feature advanced LTPO+ display panels, designed to deliver improved power efficiency and superior colour accuracy.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Processor, Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro series will be powered by the A20 Pro chip, Apple’s first mobile processor manufactured on TSMC’s 2nm process. This chip is expected to offer a 10-15% increase in CPU performance and significant efficiency gains. The devices are also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and Apple’s custom C2 modem, which aims to improve 5G stability and power management.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery, Camera

The camera system is expected to receive substantial hardware enhancements. Key rumours include a variable aperture for the 48MP main sensor, allowing for improved light control, and larger apertures for the telephoto lenses to boost low-light performance. Furthermore, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to house a larger battery, between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it the largest battery ever integrated into an iPhone. iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

While official pricing is yet to be announced, Apple is reportedly attempting to absorb some of the rising manufacturing costs to maintain competitive pricing. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start around INR 134,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to debut at approximately INR 149,900. Final prices may fluctuate based on storage configurations, which reports suggest could extend up to 2TB for the Pro Max model.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).