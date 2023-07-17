San Francisco, July 17: Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will reportedly be available in pink colour. The information was shared by the leaker ShrimpApplePro who claimed that the iPhone 15 will come in green, light yellow and pink colours, reports AppleInsider. iPhone Ban in Russia: Russia's Federal Security Service Bans Government Officials From Using Apple iPhones Over Alleged Surveillance Concerns.

The leaker also posted an image which includes a Foxconn security badge, with the photo covered by a thumb, to show that the source works for Apple's assembly partner.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone. The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Moreover, the company is expected to introduce a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year.

