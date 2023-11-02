Mumbai, November 2: The new POCO C65 will launch globally on November 5, 2023 with all its features and specifications. POCO (@POCOGlobal) has today confirmed the launch date along with some specifications of its new smartphone on X (Formerly Twitter). POCO's C65 smartphone will launch with a MediaTek processor and 50MP AI camera. It will be the successor of the POCO C55 smartphone, reportedly launched in February 2023.

According to the reports, the new C series smartphone has been recently spotted on the TDRA certification website was already speculated to launch soon. The POCO C65 will be launched online, and the company claims that the new POCO C series smartphone will be faster, smoother, and offer "unstoppable" performance. Here is everything to know about the upcoming entry-level smartphone from POCO.

POCO C65 Camera, Price and Processor Details Unveiled:

🔈Entry-level entertainment powerhouse is back, with enhanced features at no extra cost🎉 Say hello to our latest creation in the C series #POCOC65! 🎉 Stay tuned for the online launch of #POCOC65 on Nov 5th. pic.twitter.com/M6FW8bete3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 2, 2023

POCO C65 Featuring MediaTek Helio G85 Processor Unveiled:

Unlock the secrets of #POCOC65's unstoppable performance, featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G85. Faster, smoother, and power-packed!🚀 Stay tuned for the online launch of #POCOC65 on Nov 5th. pic.twitter.com/zMQD81jFt8 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 2, 2023

POCO C65 Specifications and Features:

The new POCO C65 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that delivers smoother and faster performance. The C65 smartphone will launch with a 50MP AI triple camera setup. According to the POCO's official post on "X," the device will be having two variant options: 6GB+128GB and the other with 8GB+256GB.

According to the reports, the device is expected to come with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The device is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The reports further say the device will launch with MIUI 14 skin based on Android-13.

POCO C65 Price and Expected Launch Date in India:

The C65 model from POCO with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is introduced at $109 (roughly Rs 9,070). The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at $129 (roughly Rs 10,735). The device may be available at a similar price range in India soon after the global launch. According to the reports, the new POCO C65 will likely arrive In India in January 2024. However, the device may launch sooner following the festive season in India but still the company needs to confirm the official date for launch in India.

