Poco has officially announced the launch date for its latest C-series smartphones, the Poco C81 and Poco C81x, in India. Scheduled for debut on April 23 at 12 pm IST, the new handsets are positioned as budget-friendly 4G offerings focusing on battery longevity and essential performance. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has gone live, confirming that the devices will be available exclusively through the e-commerce platform.

The announcement follows the recent release of the Poco C85 series, suggesting a rapid expansion of the brand's entry-level portfolio to capture a larger share of the value-conscious segment. iPhone 18 Pro Max Cherry Colour Variant Launch in 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

POCO C81, POCO C81x Specifications

Poco has differentiated the two models primarily through their battery configurations. The standard Poco C81 is equipped with a high-capacity 6,300mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver over 23 hours of YouTube video playback and more than four days of continuous music playback.

In contrast, the Poco C81x features a smaller 5,200mAh battery. Despite the lower capacity, Poco estimates the device will offer over 15 hours of YouTube streaming. Both smartphones support 15W wired charging and, notably for the budget segment, 7.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power other small accessories in an emergency.

The design language for the new series remains consistent with Poco’s recent aesthetic, featuring flat frames and pill-shaped camera modules. The Poco C81 will be available in at least a blue colourway, sporting a dual-tone rear panel. Its camera system consists of a dual rear setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

The Poco C81x will launch in at least a black shade with a single-tone rear panel. While the device appears to have two lenses within its camera island, the company has confirmed it features a single-camera system paired with an LED flash. On both models, physical controls are situated on the right side of the frame, maintaining a clean look on the left.

POCO C81, POCO C81x India Price (Expected)

Both the Poco C81 and C81x are 4G LTE-enabled devices, targeting users who prioritise battery life and reliability over 5G connectivity at a lower price point. By offering two distinct battery sizes, Poco is providing a choice between a slightly more compact build in the C81x and a high-endurance "powerhouse" in the standard C81. Tecno Pop X 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

While official pricing has not been revealed, the C-series is traditionally Poco’s most affordable lineup. Market analysts expect both devices to be priced well under INR 10,000, placing them in direct competition with entry-level models from Realme and Samsung’s "M" and "F" series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).