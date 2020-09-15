Poco M2 smartphone which was launched in India earlier this month was made available for first online sale today via Flipkart. The Chinese phone maker received an overwhelming response from the Indian market wherein the brand sold 1.3 lakh units during the first sale. This information was confirmed by the phone maker through its official Twitter account. It is important to note that the company hasn't specified the next sale date for the Poco M2 yet. Poco M2 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

The phone is priced in India from Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The bigger variant - 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 12,499. It features a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a massive 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras, a 13MP primary sensor and more. The phone comes in three colours - Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red colour options.

Poco M2 First Online Sale (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Out of stock in a few minutes! 130K users made the right choice by choosing India's most affordable 6GB RAM phone, #POCOM2. Add to your wishlist now: https://t.co/nAGvZD2Gm3 #PowerFTW pic.twitter.com/CCgbGibQKe — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 15, 2020

As far as the specs are concerned, the Poco M2 smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 128GB. There's a quad-camera module at the rear which consists of 13MP primary snapper assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

The phone is backed by a huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, there's dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.

