Poco M2 Pro smartphone will once again go on sale in India today. The sale will begin at 12 noon through India's leading e-commerce website 'Flipkart'. The device will be offered with Rs 3,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Poco M2 Pro Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, the device sports a quad rear camera system with a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Set your reminder now! #FeelTheSurge with the Biggest Sale of #POCOM2Pro today at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Avail 10% instant discount on select cards*. T&C apply*. Know more: https://t.co/SjmIuANsv4 pic.twitter.com/bqJnyGj5rm — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) August 10, 2020

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, the mobile phone will be offered with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M2 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The device runs on Android 10 based MIUI operating system. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB storage whereas the 6GB & 64GB costs Rs 14,999. The top-end model with 6GB & 128GB is listed on Flipkart at Rs 16,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).