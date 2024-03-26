New Delhi, March 26: POCO has launched its latest smartphone from the POCO C series, the POCO C61 in India. The POCO C61 comes under budget smartphone segment. The POCO C61 is expected to attract a lot of attention due to its pricing and updated specifications and features for its users.

The POCO C61 comes with a radiant ring design at the rear, which adds a touch of elegance to the smartphone. The C61 also features a premium glass back. The smartphones comes with three colour variants, that include Ethereal Blue, Mystical Green and Diamond Dust Black. The POCO C61 with 4GB + 64GB variant starts at a price of Rs 7,499 and the 6GB + 128 GB variant starts at a price of Rs 8,499. The sale of the POCO C61 will set to begin on March 28, 12 PM at Flipkart. POCO also includes offers and will sell the smartphone starting at Rs 6,999 after a discount.

POCO C61 Launched in India

POCO C61 Specifications and Features

The POCO C61 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor. The smartphone offers up to 128GB of storage, which can be expandable up to 1TB through a dedicated microSD card slot. The POCO C61 runs on the Android 14 operating system. The display of the smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which might enhance the visual experience. The smartphone also comes with 500 nits of display brightness and 180Hz of touch sampling rate.

The POCO C61 comes with two variants that include 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128 GB options. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to have 10W charging capability. The POCO C61 has a dual camera setup at the rear with an 8MP main sensor and will have a 0.08MP sensor. The front camera of the smartphone is equipped with a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Additional features of the smartphone boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

