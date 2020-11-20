Poco M3 smartphone is all set to be launched globally on November 24, 2020. Ahead of the launch, Poco M3's design & colours have been leaked online. According to a promotional poster released by 91 mobiles, Poco's upcoming device will come with flat edges, a waterdrop notch style display & a small chin at the bottom of the display. The volume & power button is situated at the right edge of the screen. Poco M3 Smartphone Confirmed To Launch On November 24, 2020.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: My Smart Price)

At the rear, the smartphone has a phenomenal dual palette design. The camera module is fitted in a black rectangle at the top portion. The logo of the company is located parallel to the camera setup on the other side.

#POCOM3 POP QUIZ What does 6.63 stand for? A. The hours you spent thinking about POCO every day. B. POCO M3 screen size. Like ♥️ = A RT 🔁 = B#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/z3bvn0fqHF — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 20, 2020

Specifications of Poco M3 were leaked a couple of days back but let's revise them once more. The device is likely to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC & might be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco)

For photography, the handset will come with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens. The other two lenses are unknown at the moment. The poster revealed by 91 mobiles showcases the phone in Yellow, Blue & Black shades. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to come with dual speakers & 18W fast charging technology. Pricing & other details of Poco M3 will be revealed during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).