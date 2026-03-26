Kyoto, March 26: A 20-year-old female employee was fatally stabbed at a popular Pokemon merchandise store in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Thursday evening, March 26, 2026. The attack occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time inside the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo, located within the Sunshine City commercial complex. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the assailant, a man also in his 20s, stabbed the woman in the neck before turning the knife on himself. Both individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead within the hour.

The incident occurred during Japan’s busy spring break season, a time when the mall was crowded with families, children, and foreign tourists. Witnesses described a scene of sudden chaos, reporting the sound of falling shelves and a woman’s screams for help before shoppers began fleeing the building. Broadcaster TV Asahi reported that the perpetrator was seen wielding knives in both hands. The attack has sent shockwaves through one of Tokyo’s busiest commercial hubs, located just a few hundred meters from the Ikebukuro terminal station. Japanese Woman Finds Boss in Her Bed Wearing Only Underwear; Obsessed Man Arrested After Confessing to Multiple Break-Ins.

Pokemon Shop Employee Dies in Tokyo Stabbing Attack

Knife attack in central Tokyo: double fatality at Pokémon store In Tokyo, a man armed with a knife attacked a woman inside a Pokémon store in the Sunshine City mall. He stabbed her in the neck before turning the knife on himself. The victim, believed to be a store employee in… pic.twitter.com/Z0S5jmZrRg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2026

As investigators piece together a motive, local reports have highlighted a potential link to domestic harassment. The Asahi Shimbun reported that prior to Thursday’s tragedy, the Tokyo police had received complaints from a woman, believed to be the deceased clerk, regarding alleged stalking.

Authorities are currently investigating the relationship between the victim and the deceased suspect to determine if the attack was premeditated. The store, which was hosting more than 100 customers at the time of the assault, remains a primary crime scene as forensic teams gather evidence. Pokémon Card Theft in LA: Robbers Steal Valuable Trading Cards Worth Nearly INR 3 Crore in Armed Robbery in US, Video Surfaces.

The Pokemon Company, which operates approximately two dozen retail locations across Japan, issued a statement following the attack. The company confirmed that both the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo and the adjacent Pikachu Sweets cafe would remain closed until further notice.

“We will prioritise our full cooperation with the police and our staff’s physical and mental care,” the company stated on its official website. Security at other major character goods stores in the Toshima Ward area has been heightened in the wake of the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (nippon.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).