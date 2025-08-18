New Delhi, August 18: 2025 Pokémon World Championships have concluded, hosting top players from around the world in a thrilling showdown. Champions have now been crowned across Pokémon GO, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), and Pokémon UNITE. After three days filled with thrilling battles and intense competition, the global event wrapped up by honouring its winners.

The Pokémon World Championships 2025 highlighted winners across different categories, including "Beelzeboy" from India, who won in Pokémon GO World Championship. In the Pokémon UNITE segment, PERU UNITE from Latin America claimed the first-place title. Additionally, there are updates to Pokemon GO's Gigantamax Battles. In a blog post, the Japanese media franchise said, "Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale, groups of up to 100 Trainers, split into groups of four or fewer, can join the same battle against a Gigantamax Pokémon or Eternamax Eternatus."

Pokémon GO World Championship Winners

Pokemon TCG Junior Division 2025 Winners

Pokemon TCG Senior Division 2025 Winners

Pokemon UNITE World Champions

Pokémon World Championships 2025 Winners List

The 2025 Pokémon World Championships celebrated top players and teams across multiple games. In Pokémon GO, Beelzeboy from India claimed first place, followed by P4T0M4N from Spain in second, with LNDsRargef and LNDsKourlash from Brazil taking third and fourth place, respectively. In the Pokémon TCG, the Junior Division saw Yuya Okita of Japan as the winner, Jose Cruz Galindo Resendiz from the US finishing in second place. The Senior Division of Pokémon TCG crowned Fuguan Liao of China as the winner, while Gabriel Fernandez from Brazil secured second place. In Pokémon UNITE, Peru Unite emerged victorious, followed by Zeta Division in second, and Luminosity and Santos Laguna sharing third place.

As per reports, the 2025 Pokémon World Championships has crowned champions across the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games in multiple divisions. In the Junior Division, Luke Whittier from the US secured the first place and Sosuke Arinori of Japan finishing second. Kevin Han from US in senior division claimed the top spot, followed by Sian Lee of South Korea in second. In the Masters Division, Giovanni Cischke and James Evans, both from the US, took the first and second place, respectively.

