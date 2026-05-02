Pokemon Mega Festa Seoul Cancelled After 40,000 Fans Storm Seoul Forest for Rare Magikarp Card

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A Pokemon event in South Korea descended into chaos on Friday after nearly 40,000 people flooded Seoul Forest in the Seongsu-dong area, forcing organisers to cancel the event midway. The incident took place during the Pokemon Mega Festa, organised as part of the franchise's 30th-anniversary celebrations alongside the Seoul International Garden Show.

The massive turnout was driven by the promise of a rare Magikarp promo card - one of the franchise's most recognisable characters - along with a themed sun visor, both available in exchange for collecting stamps at the event. A combination of the Labour Day holiday, the appeal of a rare collectible, and scalpers hoping to resell items for profit contributed to the overwhelming crowd that the organisers were simply not prepared to handle.

Pokemon Korea Cancels On-Site Distribution, Moves Online

In a statement posted on social media, Pokemon Korea announced the cancellation of the on-site card distribution, citing safety concerns. "The Magikarp promo card that was scheduled to be given away today has been cancelled for on-site safety reasons. Registration will be accepted via an online form at a later date, and further details will be announced on Pokemon's official social media channels," the statement read.

The organisation assured fans that everyone who met the requirements for the Stamp Rally would still be able to receive their items. Full details on the online registration process, including submission of name, address, and Trainer ID, were to be shared on Monday, May 4.

Angry Fans Slam Organisers on Social Media

The cancellation triggered a wave of anger online, with fans venting frustration at the organisers for failing to anticipate the rush. "From now on, don't hold these crowded events, especially during holidays," wrote one user. Another suggested future events be held outside Seoul to avoid such situations.

One attendee described the chaotic scenes on the ground - people lining up from dawn, sudden changes in queue positions triggering a rush, and organisers creating a new line in the opposite direction when complaints arose.

Pokemon Korea is yet to respond to the wider criticism over event management.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).