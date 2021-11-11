PUBG: New State has been finally launched and is available for download for Android users. The battle royale game was supposed to be live at 9:30 am IST, but Krafton rolled it out earlier. PUBG: New State is available for download on Google Play Store. The Apple App Store has still the 'Pre-register' option. So, iOS users will have to wait a bit longer. PUBG: New State Pre-Registration Now Open for Android & iOS Users in India.

Android users can head over to Google Play Store and search for 'PUBG: New State' in the search bar. Then click on 'Install' and you are good to go. Before installing the game Android users should make sure that their smartphone has at least 2GB of RAM and Android 6 OS or above to run the game seamlessly.

It all begins tomorrow! Check out our final rendition of the D-Day series as we introduce the game's Survivor Pass system.#pubgnewstate #dday #launchday pic.twitter.com/kxvF4lsdtB — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

The minimum system requirement for iOS users is an iPhone or iPad running on iOS 13 or higher. The game size for the Android version is 1.4GB, whereas the iOS version is 1.5GB.

PUBG: New State is set in the year 2051 and comes with improved graphics, gameplay, new weapons, new vehicles and dynamic gunplay. The gameplay is similar to BGMI, PUBG Mobile. The only difference is said to be in player movements and animations.

PUBG: New State also promises to bring in-game weapon customisations that will allow players to modify their weapon within a match, just like in Apex Legends' weapon attachments and Call of Duty: Warzone.

