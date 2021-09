New Delhi: South Korean video game company, Krafton on Wednesday announced that the pre-registration of 'PUBG: New State' is now live for Android and iOS users in India. Developed by Krafton's PUBG Studios and creators of 'PUBG: Battlegrounds', 'PUBG: New State' is a new title to launch this year as a free-to-play experience on both platforms. PUBG: New State Launched for Android & iOS, Pre-registrations Now Open via Play Store & App Store.

"Knowing that PUBG IP from Krafton is enjoying countrywide popularity in India and our Indian fans have high interest in the launch of 'PUBG: New State' in India, we at PUBG Studios are doing our best to offer a battle royale experience..." said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer, 'PUBG: New State'.

Hunting season is open. Welcome to Troi, your new battlegrounds. Watch the full video at https://t.co/a95v6wjqxi Pre-order now on the App Store at https://t.co/6yXYh5di97 Pre-register now on GooglePlay at https://t.co/CpMYYUkPF8 pic.twitter.com/8Hqiofgfag — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 31, 2021

Krafton said the game recreates PUBG: Battleground's original Battle Royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile. The company also mentioned that it has been investing heavily in the development of Indian gaming, e-sports and IT entertainment industries with the establishment of its Indian office. The company recently announced that after making it available for Android users, its Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users. The game has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).