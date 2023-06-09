San Francisco, June 9: Meta has started testing the short-video feature 'Reels' on the Quest headset.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Meta's broadcast channel on Friday, "We're testing Reels on Quest." Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple Vision Pro Headset 'Not the One I Want': Meta Founder Claims Apple Device Didn't Bring Any Major Advancements in MR Technology.

The Meta Founder and CEO also shared a video revealing how a Reel will look in virtual reality (VR).

Last week, Zuckerberg introduced the next-generation virtual and mixed-reality headset 'Quest 3', which will be launched later this year.

The 128GB headset starts at $499.99, and users will also get an additional storage option for extra space.

It features a next-generation Snapdragon chipset which delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2. #InstagramDown: Meta-Owned Photo, Video Sharing App Suffers Major Global Outage, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

"On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one," the company said.

