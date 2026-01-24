Mumbai, January 24: iQOO is preparing to launch its first "Ultra" branded flagship, the iQOO 15 Ultra, in early February 2026. This upcoming device is positioned as a dedicated gaming powerhouse, designed to compete with hardcore gaming smartphones like the Red Magic series. The brand has focused on integrating high-performance thermal management and advanced input methods to offer a console-like experience on a mobile platform.

The standout feature of the iQOO 15 Ultra is the introduction of "super-sensitive touch shoulder buttons" located on the side frame. Unlike traditional mechanical triggers, these capacitive buttons support a 600Hz touch sampling rate and are powered by dual independent control chips. This hardware configuration is specifically engineered to eliminate input lag and provide instantaneous response times during high-stakes competitive gaming. iQOO 15R India Launch Confirmed by CEO Nipun Marya, Expected To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,600 mAh Battery; Check Other Details.

Gaming Controls and Haptic Integration

To simulate the tactile feel of physical buttons, the iQOO 15 Ultra employs a linear vibration motor that delivers precise haptic feedback. This solid-state design ensures the device remains durable over time by removing moving mechanical parts that are prone to wear. Furthermore, the buttons are equipped with a specialized anti-sweat algorithm to maintain touch accuracy during extended gaming sessions where moisture typically interferes with capacitive sensors.

The software ecosystem will complement this hardware with built-in control presets for popular FPS (First-Person Shooter) titles. Advanced users will also have access to custom mapping options, allowing them to assign complex shortcuts or macro commands to the shoulder triggers, effectively expanding the available control scheme without cluttering the on-screen interface.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with iQOO’s proprietary Q3 supercomputing gaming chip. It features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to arrive in configurations of up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, running on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

A unique hardware addition is the integrated active cooling fan, measuring 17x17x4mm, which works alongside an 8,000 $mm^2$ vapour chamber. This cooling system is designed to prevent thermal throttling during intensive tasks. The phone also houses a massive 7,400mAh silicon-anode battery, supporting 100W wired FlashCharge and wireless charging. For photography, it includes a triple 50MP rear setup, highlighted by a 3x periscope telephoto lens with CIPA 4.5 professional-grade stabilisation. Realme Neo 8 China Launch Today With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset and 8,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

iQOO 15 Ultra Price in India

The iQOO 15 Ultra is scheduled for an early February release in China, with an Indian launch anticipated by mid-February to early March 2026. While official pricing is yet to be announced, industry estimates suggest the device will be positioned in the premium segment. The base 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is expected to be priced around INR 80,000 to INR 90,000, reflecting its status as a top-tier gaming flagship.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

