Realme 12X 5G To Launch in India on April 2 With First-in-Segment ‘Air Gestures’ Feature; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Realme’s Entry-Level Smartphone

Mumbai, April 1: Realme 12X 5G, a new entry-level smartphone from Realme, will be launched in India on April 2, 2024 (tomorrow) with unique specifications and familiar designs like Realme 12 Pro series and Realme 12 5G, Realme 12X 5G is said to be an "entry-level 5G killer', will have a first-ever 45W fast-charging support under budget-segment. Realme India also confirmed the launch of the smartphone with power-packed features.

Realme 12X 5G will be the successor of Realm 11X 5G, which was launched with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz FHD 6.72-inch display, 7.9mm slim design, 64MP primary camera, and single speaker. The Realme 11X 5G price was Rs 14,999. Now, the company claims to offer better features than its predecessor in its upcoming Realme 12X 5G smartphone. Xiaomi HyperOS Update Device List: Xiaomi Announces To Roll Out Its New Operating System in Q2 2024, Check List of Devices Getting HyperOS in India.

Realme 12X 5G Launching on April 2:

The wait will end in 3 days! Mark your excitement for India’s first 45W 5G phone under 12K in the comments with ⚡ 🤳 #realme12x5G launching on 2nd April, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/DFUgKKTWRl#EntryLevel5GKiller pic.twitter.com/sGKPpTkqWV — realme (@realmeIndia) March 30, 2024

Realme 12X 5G Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

On its official website, Realme has confirmed the launch of its new 12X 5G with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The company confirmed that the Realme 12X 5G will offer the same 6.72-inch display as its processor, Realme 11X 5G. The device will pack a 50MP AI camera and dual stereo speakers on the rear. Further, Realme kept the 12X 5G slimmer than the previous model, with a 7.69mm thinnest design. In terms of processor and performance, the device is claimed to offer India's first MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with VC Cooling System. Infinix GT 20 Pro Likely To Launch in April; Know About Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 12X 5G is also confirmed to launch with an IP54 rating for protection against rainwater and with an intelligent touch. The smartphone will also be the first to have Air Gesture in its segment. Recently, this feature was introduced in Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, which was introduced in India at Rs 19,999. Now, this unique feature is coming to an entry-level smartphone and will allow the users to control the screen movements without touching it. 12X 5G smartphone will also be launched with the Android 14 operating system. Realme 12X 5G price in India will reportedly be around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

