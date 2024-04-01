New Delhi, April 1: Infinix is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro, soon in India. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is anticipated to launch in April 2024. The GT 20 Pro will likely come with the latest features and updated specifications for its customers. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is anticipated to come into the category of a mid-range smartphone segment. A few months ago, Infinix HOT 40i was launched in India.

As per a report by Gizmochina, the Infinix GT 20 Pro launch is tipped for this April, and it is said to be Infinix’s debut smartphone in the US and China. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to launch in India, the US and China, but the smartphone might first arrive in the US and China. The full details on the specifications of the smartphone are not yet confirmed, but the Infinix GT 20 Pro is anticipated to feature top specs. Xiaomi HyperOS Update Device List: Xiaomi Announces To Roll Out Its New Operating System in Q2 2024, Check List of Devices Getting HyperOS in India.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix GT 20 Pro will likely have a Cyber Mecha Design, which was featured in the Infinix GT 10 Pro. The GT 20 Pro is rumoured to feature an OLED display. The display of GT 20 Pro is expected to have a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is anticipated to provide smooth performance. boAt Launches ‘Nirvana Eutopia’ India’s First Headphones With Head-Tracking 3D Audio and Spatial Sound Features.

The smartphone is rumoured to come in two variants, which may include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to run on Android 14 operating system. The GT 20 Pro will likely be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is anticipated to support 45W fast charging capability.

