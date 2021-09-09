Realme India has officially launched Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones today in the country. The Realme 8i handset will go on the first sale on September 14, 2021, at 12 noon whereas the Realme 8s 5G phone will be sold on September 13, 2021. Both devices will be made available via Flipkart, Realme.com and other offline retail stores. Customers purchasing the Realme 8i will get a discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or Easy EMI transactions. Similarly, buyers of Realme 8s 5G will get Rs 1,500 via HDFC Bank credit, debit cards. Realme 8s, Realme 8i & Realme Pad To Be Launched Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Realme 8i sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8i (Photo Credits: Realme)

Meet the #realme8s5G with: 👉World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor 👉Upto 13GB Dynamic RAM 👉33W Dart Charge Starting from ₹12,599* Sale at 12 PM, 13th Sep on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart with additional bank offers. *T&C Apply https://t.co/g0OpL1yRqr pic.twitter.com/3fw64t8vcl — realme (@realmeIndia) September 9, 2021

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with a Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, a 2MP portrait shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery 18W fast charging support.

Realme 8i (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, Realme 8s 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset comes with a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome portrait lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. On the other side, Realme 8s 5G retails at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

