Realme, the Chinese tech giant will officially launch Realme 8s, Realme 8i and Realme Pad today in India. The company has been teasing the devices for the past couple of weeks revealing their key specifications and features. In addition to this, the company is also rumoured to launch two portable Bluetooth speakers today called Pocket and Cobble. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Pad Confirmed To Come With 7,100mAh Battery.

In terms of specifications, Realme 8i will feature a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Realme 8i (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, the handset will sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset will be made available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Realme 8s will sport a 90Hz display, 64MP quad rear camera setup, 16MP selfie snapper, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and more. It will be offered in two colours - Universe Blue and Universe Purple. It will come in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Gizmo China)

On the other hand, the Realme Pad will come with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The tablet will feature MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, 8MP dual cameras and more.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Realme)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 8i is likely to be priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,300) for the 4GB + 64GB model and EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,100) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Realme 8s could cost from Rs 19,999 for the 4G+ Wi-Fi model, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. On the other side, the pricing of the Realme Pad and Bluetooth speakers will be revealed today by the company.

