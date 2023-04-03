New Delhi, April 3 : Chinese smartphone brand realme has launched the new GT Neo 5 SE in its home market after posting a number of teasers to create a buzz around the product.

The new realme GT Neo 5 SE shares some of its specifications with the standard GT Neo5 phone, while differing in 3 primary aspects – processor, cameras and battery. Let’s check out the details. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 Major Specs and Features Confirmed Prior to Tomorrow’s Launch in India.

realme GT Neo 5 SE – Specifications:

realme GT Neo 5 SE has launched with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a punch hole design that houses a 16MP front facing snapper for selfies and video catting requirements. There’s also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner for security. Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C 4G Launched in India With Pocket-Friendly Pricing; Checkout Specs and Key Details.

The GT Neo 5 SE packs in Qualcomm’s latest 7-series processor – the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 backed by up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The handset runs on the Android 13 OS topped with the realme UI 4.0 skin.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP microscope snappers. The device packs in a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

realme GT Neo 5 SE – Price & Availability:

The new realme GT Neo 5 SE phone will be offered in blue and black colour options. The handset has been priced starting at CNY 2,099 (around $305) for the 8GB/256GB variant, which goes up to CNY 2,799 (about $406) for the top 16GB/1TB model. The GT Neo 5 SE will go on sale in the Chinese market on April 10 onwards.

