New Delhi, April 3 : The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is confirmed to launch on April 4 along with the Nord Buds 2 true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. While most of the specifications of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone was confirmed, OnePlus has now gone ahead and revealed all the key specifications of both the devices.

The launch event for both the devices will begin at 7 pm on April 4, which will be livestreamed on YouTube. Let's check the confirmed key specs of the Nord CE 3 Lite the Buds 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Specifications:

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be one of the most affordable smartphone models from the company in 2023, similar to its predecessor Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. OnePlus has teased the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's new Lime colour and confirmed the graphite grey option as well. The rear panel showcases two round camera housings.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets a 6.72-inch display size and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the display type is not confirmed, which is thought to be an LCD panel to keep the device’s price down, along with a plastic body.

It is also confirmed that the handset will be getting powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and house a 5000mAh battery. The Chinese tech company has also upgraded the charging tech for the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone to 67W charging support. The phone would be able to get fully charged in around an hour.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to start at Rs 21,000 going the price of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G last year that launched at Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – Specifications:

The Nord Buds 2 TWS buds are going to be much more affordable than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These will feature flat stem styling following its predecessor.

The Nord Buds 2 will have a dual-driver setup, which is much premium in nature. The dual-driver setup for audio enables crisp clear sounds and clearer vocals with great bass as well.

The earbuds will also boast of new "basswave" tech to offer enhanced bass for a superior audio experience. The Nord Buds 2 will also come with fast charging support, while its box is expected to do away with the charging brick.

