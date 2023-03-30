New Delhi, March 30 : Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C have launched in the Indian budget smartphone market. Both phones come with 4G capabilities and with nice specs apart from cool styling.

The Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi 12C 4G add to the company's numbered series of smartphones, offering a wider choice for varied customers. Let’s checkout the details. Motorola Moto Edge 40 Press Images and Pricing Details Leaked Online; Check Out All the Details Here.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C – Price and Availability in India :

The new Redmi Note 12 4G has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999. The phone comes in Ice Blue, Lunar Black and Sunrise Gold colour options. The introductory launch price of the Redmi Note 12 4G along with bank offers for the 6GB/64GB model comes to Rs 13,999, while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 15,999. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

The Redmi 12C on the other hand, costs just Rs 8,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It is offered in four shades of Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Matte Black and Royal Blue. This handset also comes with Rs 500 off through bank offers, slashing the price down to Rs 8,499 Rs 10,499 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants respectively. Moreover, the Xiaomi fans get an additional discount of Rs 500 as loyalty bonus on both the devices for exchanging their old devices.

The new Redmi duo will go on sale on April 6 onwards via the e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart and also on Mi website, Mi Home stores and retail outlets across India.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C – Specifications :

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Its gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and its connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Rest of its specs remain the same as the phone’s 5G counterpart, which launched recently.

The new Redmi 12C flaunts a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, waterdrop notch design. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and IP52 splash-resistance rating as well.

The Redmi 12C 4G gets powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on the Android 12 OS topped with MIUI 13 skin. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. The device offers dual camera setup comprising of a 50MP and a 2MP snappers, while there’s a 5MP front facing shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a microUSB port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).